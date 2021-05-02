Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733 over the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

NYSE RJF opened at $130.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $132.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.06 and its 200 day moving average is $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

