Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Amgen by 4,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Amgen by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after acquiring an additional 412,976 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $239.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day moving average of $236.07. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

