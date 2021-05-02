Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.65.

ITW stock opened at $230.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.64 and a 200-day moving average of $208.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

