Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,477 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $132.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

