Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 2,154 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in The Southern by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.92.

SO opened at $66.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.71.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

