Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 10,130 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $132.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $209.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

