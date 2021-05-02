Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,601 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.7% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 234,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of KO stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

