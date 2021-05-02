IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 718 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,351 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after buying an additional 3,581,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

