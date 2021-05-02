IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) Short Interest Update

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IEC Electronics in the first quarter worth about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IEC Electronics in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 60,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IEC Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

IEC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 69,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,591. The firm has a market cap of $128.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. IEC Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter. IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.70%.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

