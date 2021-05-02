Idena (IDNA) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $10.95 million and $9,709.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idena has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 68,003,916 coins and its circulating supply is 42,568,338 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

