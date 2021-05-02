IBM Retirement Fund Sells 985 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in NRG Energy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after buying an additional 1,773,809 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.72.

NRG opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

