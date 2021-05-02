IBM Retirement Fund Sells 256 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average of $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

