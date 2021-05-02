IBM Retirement Fund Sells 179 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $335,244.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,775.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

