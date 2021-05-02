IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in DISH Network by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after buying an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISH. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

