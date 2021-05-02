IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEX were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,521,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $205.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

