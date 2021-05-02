iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in April

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,100 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 1,504,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of iAnthus Capital stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. iAnthus Capital has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.52.
About iAnthus Capital
See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.