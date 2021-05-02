iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in April

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,100 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 1,504,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of iAnthus Capital stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. iAnthus Capital has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.