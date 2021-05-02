Hyper Finance (HYFI) Trading 66% Higher This Week

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 66% against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $17,385.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00284431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.46 or 0.01127569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.55 or 0.00717506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,659.85 or 0.99752644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

