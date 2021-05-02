Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Up 68.0% in April

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

HUMRF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,262. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Hummingbird Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

