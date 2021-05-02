HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,878,100 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 7,670,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,795,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMBL opened at $1.52 on Friday. HUMBL has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

About HUMBL

HUMBL, Inc, a digital money network, provides digital pairing experiences for consumers and merchants worldwide. The company offers HUMBLPAY that connects consumers and merchants in the digital economy to share and pay worldwide; and HUMBLMARKETPLACE that connect customers and merchants online in global commerce through merchant shops, deal listings, affiliate programs, and HUMBL Pay web checkout integrations.

