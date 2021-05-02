HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,878,100 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 7,670,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,795,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HMBL opened at $1.52 on Friday. HUMBL has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.
About HUMBL
