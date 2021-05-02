Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,860.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,199.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

