HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Investec downgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of -62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. HSBC has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,348,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,812,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

