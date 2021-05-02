Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS HWDJF opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

