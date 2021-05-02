Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) PT Raised to GBX 775

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HWDN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 698 ($9.12).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 808.80 ($10.57) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 760.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 699.79. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 817.80 ($10.68). The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 32.61.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.