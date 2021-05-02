Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,200.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,094.67.

AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,199.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

