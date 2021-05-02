Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $2.08. Hologic posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $9.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. 3,365,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $85.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average is $73.76.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

