Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Holicity were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holicity during the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holicity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holicity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOLUU opened at $11.29 on Friday. Holicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on identifying businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

