Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $698.43-713.78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.66 million.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.33.

NYSE:HRC traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.22. 631,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average of $101.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

