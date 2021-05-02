Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91-2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.100 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.33.

NYSE:HRC traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.22. 631,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,953. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

