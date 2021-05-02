Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Up 65.1% in April

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the March 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 432,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

HRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after buying an additional 103,373 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 417.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.57. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.