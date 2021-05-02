Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,635 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

