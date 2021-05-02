Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,268 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $252.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.68.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.