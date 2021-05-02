Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

