Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 14.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 26.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 208.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

CMCSA stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.