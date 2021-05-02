HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.0 days.

Shares of HXPLF opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. HEXPOL AB has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $12.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HXPLF. DNB Markets upgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Danske downgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) in a report on Friday.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

