Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Shares of HESM stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.33. 222,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.17%.

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $39,870.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,702.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $79,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,795 shares in the company, valued at $668,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock valued at $70,154,386 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $873,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $609,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.