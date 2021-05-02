Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $6,369,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $285.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.33. The stock has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.81.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

