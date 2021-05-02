Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the March 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 968.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 1,956,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of HGBL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 35,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,199. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Global will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

