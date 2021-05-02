Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLF opened at $45.77 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $617,158.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,655,126.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

