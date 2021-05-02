Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HEPA opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.47. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

