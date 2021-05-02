Henry Schein (HSIC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Henry Schein to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Henry Schein to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.