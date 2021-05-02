HelloGold (HGT) Trading 34.2% Higher This Week

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, HelloGold has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. One HelloGold coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $606,030.72 and approximately $1,091.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.43 or 0.00862565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00096094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00048550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold (HGT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

