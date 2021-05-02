Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Heineken stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $58.15. 14,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. Heineken has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Heineken’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

