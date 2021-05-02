Head-To-Head Survey: Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -4.98% -4.66% -1.07% Lufax N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oportun Financial and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lufax 1 3 6 0 2.50

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.18%. Lufax has a consensus target price of $17.57, indicating a potential upside of 47.67%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oportun Financial and Lufax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million 1.00 $61.60 million $1.12 19.38 Lufax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lufax.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lufax beats Oportun Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

