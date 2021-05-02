Head to Head Contrast: Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) vs. Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp 23.56% 8.74% 1.00% Simmons First National 24.39% 9.37% 1.28%

Dividends

Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Meridian Bancorp pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Simmons First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and Simmons First National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp $279.42 million 4.15 $67.00 million $1.30 17.01 Simmons First National $988.15 million 3.12 $238.17 million $2.73 10.44

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian Bancorp. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Meridian Bancorp and Simmons First National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00

Meridian Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.16%. Simmons First National has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential downside of 21.64%. Given Simmons First National’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Meridian Bancorp.

Summary

Simmons First National beats Meridian Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans, such as mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, credit builders, and annuity and overdraft loans. The company also engages in the securities transactions business. The company operates 42 full-service locations, one mobile branch, and three loan centers. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through approximately 204 financial centers located throughout market areas in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

