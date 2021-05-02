HC Wainwright Raises Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $24.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,300 over the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $37,688,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,760,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

