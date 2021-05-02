Harvest Finance Price Down 16.9% This Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $166.65 or 0.00292828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $89.38 million and $3.61 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013855 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001783 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001940 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 563,624 coins and its circulating supply is 536,315 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

