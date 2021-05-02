Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on HBIO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $276.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

