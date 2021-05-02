Harmony (ONE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $85.29 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $85.29 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00069816 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00081269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.46 or 0.00855935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00096122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00047423 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.