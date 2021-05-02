Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,468 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.47. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

