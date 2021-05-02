Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,201 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after acquiring an additional 897,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

